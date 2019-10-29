Magisterial Podcast: Pulisic Repays The Faith Threefold

It's a case of 'all hail Christian Pulisic' following the US phenom's one-man show against Burnley, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic's MLS smack talking antics divide the Magisterial crew. Plus, Ray Hudson and Gabrielle Amado ponder the probabilities of Granada marching into Europe, Liverpool getting over their Premier League hump, and Paris Saint-Germain capturing the Big Eared cup.

