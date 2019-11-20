Español
Magisterial Mailbag: Flamengo, River, Copa Libertadores Fever

Will Flamengo collect their first Copa Libertadores title in 38 years this Saturday, or will a River run through the Brazilians' plans?

beIN SPORTS

With two powerhouses of South American soccer colliding on Saturday to determine the winner of the 2019 Copa Libertadores, the Magisterial Mailbag invites Andres Cordero around to discuss the narrative-heavy matchup between Flamengo and River Plate, the tournament’s top performing players, and the best/worst movies ever made about the beautiful game.

Watch: Flamengo vs. River Plate, Saturday November 23rd at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on beIN SPORTS CONNECT 

