With Barcelona and Real Madrid still waiting for a decision about when they can play each other, Ray Hudson, Kaylyn Kyle and Thomas Rongen discuss the events that led to El Clasico being postponed, as well as the weekend's results which saw Los Blancos lose top spot and their unbeaten run.

Also, Fernando Fiore reports from Buenos Aires to whet the crew's appetite ahead of Tuesday's epic clash at La Bombonera, where Boca Juniors will be looking to overhaul a two-goal deficit against River Plate to face either Gremio or Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores final.

