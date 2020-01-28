Español
Magisterial Podcast: Barca Slip, Madrid Skip, Atleti Trip

The plot of the La Liga title race thickened over the weekend with new-look Barcelona coming undone against Valencia while Real Madrid toughed it out to reclaim top spot.

Quique Setien's honeymoon period came to an abrupt end at Mestalla over the weekend, allowing Zinedine Zidane's men to return to the La Liga summit. Elsewhere, it was business as usual at the Wanda Metropolitano as Atletico Madrid drew yet another blank.

Eric Krakauer joins Ray Hudson and Kaylyn Kyle to discuss the latest swings and roundabouts in the Spanish top-flight, as well as the juiciest transfer rumors which have Christian Eriksen escaping Tottenham, Rodrigo Moreno filling the Luis Suarez void, and Manchester United coughing up for Bruno Fernandes.

Plus, the panel pays a heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant following the NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend's tragic death.

