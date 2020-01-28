Magisterial Podcast: Barca Slip, Madrid Skip, Atleti Trip

Quique Setien's honeymoon period came to an abrupt end at Mestalla over the weekend, allowing Zinedine Zidane's men to return to the La Liga summit. Elsewhere, it was business as usual at the Wanda Metropolitano as Atletico Madrid drew yet another blank.



Eric Krakauer joins Ray Hudson and Kaylyn Kyle to discuss the latest swings and roundabouts in the Spanish top-flight, as well as the juiciest transfer rumors which have Christian Eriksen escaping Tottenham, Rodrigo Moreno filling the Luis Suarez void, and Manchester United coughing up for Bruno Fernandes.



Plus, the panel pays a heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant following the NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend's tragic death.

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on iTunes

Subscribe on Acast

Subscribe on iHeartRadio

Ask the Magisterial Mailbag a question!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Magisterial Mailbag, or you just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every Friday!