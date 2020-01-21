Español
Magisterial Podcast: The Beginning Is a Delicate Place to Start

From cows to sacred cows - Quique Setien has had quite the week. The Magisterial crew dissects Barcelona's first performance under their new manager.

Quique Setien passed his first test with flying colors, but tougher examinations are still to come for Barcelona's new boss. Elsewhere, serious questions are being asked of Diego Simeone after another poor result for an out-of-sorts Atletico Madrid.

Phil Schoen joins the Magisterial crew to discuss a contrasting weekend for the aforementioned LaLiga coaches, Erling Haaland's dream debut for Dortmund, and a whole host of other topics.

And as if that weren't enough, Ray Hudson pays an impromptu musical tribute to The Notorious B.I.G.     

Ask the Magisterial Mailbag a question!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Magisterial Mailbag, or you just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every Friday!

