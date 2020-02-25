Español
Magisterial

Magisterial: Barca Back on Top After Madrid Fire Blancos

The game of musical chairs at the top of the LaLiga table provided another plot twist over the weekend with Lionel Messi and co. knocking Real Madrid down to second.

beIN SPORTS/Reuters

What a difference a week makes!

Amidst a very public institutional crisis, Barcelona returned to the LaLiga summit with new signing Martin Braithwaite paying instant dividends on his blaugrana debut. Elsewhere, previously high-flying Real Madrid followed up a disappointing draw with Celta with a disastrous defeat to Levante. And that’s saying nothing about Eden Hazard’s injury!

Heck, even the mood around Atletico Madrid changed over the weekend, with João Felix returning and getting on the scoresheet in an impressive win over Villarreal.

Ray Hudson, Kaylyn Kyle and George D. Metellus reflect on a rollercoaster weekend in LaLiga as the clock ticks down towards the second Clasico of the season. 

Plus, the crew previews Wednesday’s finely-poised Recopa Sudamericana second leg between plucky underdogs Independiente del Valle and Brazilian giants Flamengo, before making its predictions ahead of the week’s four Champions League fixtures.

Ask the Magisterial Mailbag a question!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Magisterial Mailbag, or you just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every Friday!

