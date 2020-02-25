What a difference a week makes!

Amidst a very public institutional crisis, Barcelona returned to the LaLiga summit with new signing Martin Braithwaite paying instant dividends on his blaugrana debut. Elsewhere, previously high-flying Real Madrid followed up a disappointing draw with Celta with a disastrous defeat to Levante. And that’s saying nothing about Eden Hazard’s injury!

Heck, even the mood around Atletico Madrid changed over the weekend, with João Felix returning and getting on the scoresheet in an impressive win over Villarreal.

Ray Hudson, Kaylyn Kyle and George D. Metellus reflect on a rollercoaster weekend in LaLiga as the clock ticks down towards the second Clasico of the season.

Plus, the crew previews Wednesday’s finely-poised Recopa Sudamericana second leg between plucky underdogs Independiente del Valle and Brazilian giants Flamengo, before making its predictions ahead of the week’s four Champions League fixtures.

