Magisterial Mailbag Podcast: Solskjaer, Betis, Award Snubs

Ole's still at the wheel, but is he steering Manchester United in the right direction?
After Ray Hudson picks his jaw off the table from talking about Luis Suarez's back-heeling exploits, the Magisterial crew considers Solskjaer's managerial chops as Mauricio Pochettino lurks in the Old Trafford shadows.
Plus, Joaquin gets the golden alter treatment during a chat about Rubi's Real Betis, and Cristiano Ronaldo is forgiven for skipping out on the Ballon d'Or ceremony.
Have your voice heard on the Magisterial Mailbag!
If you have a question you want answered on a future Mailbag, or just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every Friday!