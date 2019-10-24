Magisterial Mailbag Podcast: PSG, Simeone, the LaLiga Chopping Block

With Paris Saint-Germain humming along on all fronts, this week’s Mailbag begins with a deep discussion about whether Thomas Tuchel’s men can go all the way in the Champions League.

Elsewhere, suggestions that Diego Simeone has lost his Midas touch get Ray Hudson to leap to Cholo’s defense, while Thomas Rongen is of the opinion change could be a good for Atletico Madrid. Staying in Spain, the crew wraps things up by speculating about who will be the next LaLiga boss to get the heave-ho.

Editor’s note: the podcast was recorded before Leganes sacked Mauricio Pellegrino. Thomas called it!

