With 24 matchdays in the books, only one point separates Barcelona from frontrunners Real Madrid at the top of the standings.

Ray Hudson, Gary Bailey and Kaylyn Kyle make their bold predictions about which of the two sides will get to decorate its trophy room with the LaLiga title at the end of the season.

Outside of Spain’s top two, the Mailbag crew waxes lyrical about the teams that have made the biggest impression on them this season. Here’s looking at you, Getafe and Real Sociedad!

And to wrap things up, Gary relives his darkest moment as Manchester United’s number one as the gang exchanges horror stories from their playing days.

Producer's note: apologies to the great people of Massachusetts - Kaylyn means no harm ;)

