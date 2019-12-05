Español
Keep beIN
Magisterial

Mailbag: The Best LaLiga Transfers of the Decade

Which LaLiga signing has made the biggest impact on his team? The Magisterial crew investigates in the latest edition of the Mailbag pod.

beIN SPORTS

Dani Parejo? Iago Aspas? Diego Costa?

In a LaLiga-centric edition of the podcast, the Magisterial crew looks back over the past ten years to identify the most impactful transfers in the Spanish top-flight, takes a closer look at Julen Lopetegui's better-than-expected Sevilla, and considers who would come out on top of a Managerial Royal Rumble.   

Have your voice heard on the Magisterial Mailbag!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Mailbag, or just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every Friday!

Sevilla podcasts La Liga Magisterial
Previous Magisterial Podcast: Messi Scoops His Sixth Ballon
Read
Magisterial Podcast: Messi Scoops His Sixth Ballon d’Or
Next

Latest Stories