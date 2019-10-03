Magisterial Mailbag Podcast: Hazard, Odegaard and the Pressures of Real Madrid

In this, the inaugural edition of the Magisterial Mailbag, Ray Hudson and Kaylyn Kyle are joined by Jeremy St. L̶e̶w̶i̶s̶ Louis to field questions about Eden Hazard’s early struggles with Los Blancos, Martin ‘blonde haired beauty’ Odegaard's reawakening, Ousmane Dembele’s slide down the Barcelona pecking order, and the best way to spend a Sunday.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on iTunes

Have your voice heard!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Mailbag, or just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@beone.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every Friday!