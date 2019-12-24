Barcelona returned to scoring ways with a vengeance, while Real Madrid sputtered to a third straight draw to close out 2019. But do the results tell the full story?



Ray Hudson, Thomas Rongen, and Andres Cordero scratch beneath the surface to assess what's really going on with Ernesto Valverde and Zinedine Zidane's teams.



Meanwhile, slightly further down the LaLiga table, Real Sociedad continue to win over the neutrals, while Atletico Madrid might have found the answer to their goalscoring prayers.



Plus, Liverpool cap off an incredible year with a Club World Cup victory, Frank Lampard does his old boss no favors, and once again Cristiano Ronaldo rises from the proverbial ashes.

