Magisterial Podcast: Messi Scoops His Sixth Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi saw off the challenge of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk to clinch his first Ballon d'Or since 2015, while Megan Rapinoe was named the Ballon d'Or Feminin, and Alisson won the inaugural Yachine Trophy.

The Magisterial crew discusses Monday's ceremony, the 2019 Ballon d'Or's heroics against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, and the mouth-watering Euro 2020 group stage draw.

