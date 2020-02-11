Zinedine Zidane's men made a statement at El Sadar after suffering an early setback against Osasuna, while Quique Setien had to endure a roller coaster of emotions before settling on relief after Barcelona secured a nervy win over his former club, Real Betis.



Ray, Kaylyn and Thomas analyze the state of LaLiga's top two, and wax lyrical about plucky Getafe, who tightened their grip on third place with a 3-0 drubbing of Valencia.



Plus, the crew discusses Inter winning the weekend in Serie A, the Getafe of England, Sheffield United, showing no signs of relenting, Leonardo's defense of "adorable" Kylian Mbappe, and Eric Abidal's foot-in-mouth moment.



And finally, Ray is not impressed with Kevin De Bruyne's inclusion in an Oscar-winner's imaginary dinner guest list.

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on iTunes

Subscribe on Acast

Subscribe on iHeartRadio

Ask the Magisterial Mailbag a question!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Magisterial Mailbag, or you just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every Friday!