Jason Kreis, Inter Miami's technical director and the head coach of the United State men's U-23 team, joins Ray Hudson and Kaylyn Kyle to discuss David Silva speculation, the growth of MLS and the developing the USMNT's future stars. But before that, the crew talks Gerard Pique's fallout with the Barca board, Saturday's stalemate Madrid derby, and another Superclásico showdown in the Copa Libertadores.

