With the countdown officially underway for the first Clasico of the season, the Magisterial crew analyses Barcelona and Real Madrid's recent performances with a fine tooth comb in an attempt to determine what might happen at Camp Nou on December 18th.

Plus, a chat about whether Manchester United are actually any good, what might happen in the final round of the Champions League group stage, and the jaw-dropping magnificence of Luis Suarez and Son Heung-Min's internet-shattering goals.

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on iTunes

Subscribe on Acast

Subscribe on iHeartRadio

Have your voice heard on the Magisterial Mailbag!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Mailbag, or just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every Friday!