Español
Keep beIN
Magisterial

Magisterial: The Clasico Countdown Begins

Barcelona and Real Madrid are neck-and-neck in the LaLiga standings but that can change when the two mortal enemies meet on December 18th.

beIN SPORTS

With the countdown officially underway for the first Clasico of the season, the Magisterial crew analyses Barcelona and Real Madrid's recent performances with a fine tooth comb in an attempt to determine what might happen at Camp Nou on December 18th.

Plus, a chat about whether Manchester United are actually any good, what might happen in the final round of the Champions League group stage, and the jaw-dropping magnificence of Luis Suarez and Son Heung-Min's internet-shattering goals.

Have your voice heard on the Magisterial Mailbag!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Mailbag, or just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every Friday!

Barcelona Real Madrid El Clásico podcasts Magisterial
Previous Mailbag: The Best LaLiga Transfers of the Decade
Read
Mailbag: The Best LaLiga Transfers of the Decade
Next

Latest Stories