Toulouse obtained a victory 2-1 visiting Nimes with Rasmus Nicolaisen and Rhys Healey's goals. Andres Cubas scored for the locals.

Toulouse is second in the positions of Ligue 2 after 19 rounds.

Toulouse have scored in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 2, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 18 games from 3rd April 2021 to 27th September 2021.

Toulouse have scored in 17 of their 19 games, more often than any other team in the French Ligue 2 this season.

