Quevilly-Rouen draw 2-2 with Saint Etienne August 15, 2022 23:47 6:54 min Saint Etienne tied 2-2 in their visit to Quevilly-Rouen in round 3 of Ligue 2. St Etienne Ligue 2 -Latest Videos 6:54 min Quevilly-Rouen draw 2-2 with Saint Etienne 12:45 min Enner Valencia leads Fenerbahce win vs. Kasimpasa 4:11 min Extra Time - Ligue 1 - Season 22-23 - Round 1 1:29 min The Moment - Ligue 1 - Less-Melou's Amazing Strike 10:13 min All Highlights - Ligue 1 - Season 22-23 - Round 1 5:21 min All Goals - Ligue 1 - Season 22-23 - Round 1 2:06 min Top Saves - Ligue 1 - Season 22-23 - Round 1 2:22 min Top Goals - Ligue 1 - Season 22-23 - Round 1 3:13 min Report: Liverpool 1-1 Palace 1:09 min Simeone full of praise for Felix