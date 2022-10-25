Le Havre beat Metz 2-0 at home October 25, 2022 05:41 8:05 min Le Havre beat Metz 2-0 on matchday 13 of Ligue 2 and are already second in the table. Ligue 2 -Latest Videos 8:05 min Le Havre beat Metz 2-0 at home 8:33 min Hatayspor come back to beat Besiktas 2-1 4:32 min Extra Time - Ligue 1 - Round 12 2:22 min Top Saves - Ligue 1 - Round 12 2:54 min Top Goals - Ligue 1 - Round 12 12:41 min All Highlights - Ligue 1 - Round 12 1:44 min The Moment - Ligue 1 - Elye Wahi's golazo 6:32 min All Goals - Ligue 1 - Round 12 0:45 min Modric out of Leipzig clash 1:25 min Sterling form will improve - Potter