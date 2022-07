Amazing starts of the Ligue 2 season where Dijon and Saint-Etienne were the protagonists.

Dijon opened the scoring in the 29th minute after Le Bihan scored a great goal.

B. Soumaré scored the second one for Dijon in the 41st minute.

A. Aiki closed the gap in the 69th minute after scoring an amazing goal for Saint-Etienne.

The game ended 2-1.