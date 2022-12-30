Bordeaux hosted Sochaux today in an exciting match.
Bordeaux opened the score in the 30rd minute, following a second one in the 32nd minute.
The first half ended 2-0.
Sochaux closed the gap in the 59th minute.
The game finished with a score of 2-1.
