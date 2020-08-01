Lille have begun the task of rebuilding after Victor Osimhen's big-money move to Napoli by signing veteran Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz.

Nigerian forward Osimhen sealed a move to Napoli on Friday, in a deal that reportedly could eventually net Lille €54million.

Replacing the 21-year-old will be no easy task, but Yilmaz comes in as an experienced player who can fill the void.

The 35-year-old Yilmaz joins from Besiktas on a two-year contract, with Lille chief executive Marc Ingla describing him as "a true legend in Turkey" and "a real number nine".

🔴 Welcome Burak Yılmaz ! Our new 🇹🇷 striker joins us on a two-year deal 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TYKTqjr02n — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) August 1, 2020

"He has the perfect profile to strengthen our squad, integrate into our model of play and bring to the team all his experience," Ingla said.

Yilmaz said in a news conference on Saturday: "I want to write a new chapter in my career with Lille."