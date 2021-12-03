By Tim Stannard

PSG set for spicy Saturday in Lens

Some matches for PSG this season will concern prestige and honor – Marseille, Lyon. Others will be about tactics and seasonal supremacy – Nice. On Saturday it’s all going to be about fun. We’re talking, hold-on-to-your-berets and baguettes, 200% fun. Lazy French stereotypes excused on this occasion.

Lens might be the most entertaining side in the world over the past 12 months that you’ve never seen. The attitude is attack, attack, attack. The team from the north-east corner of France are the third highest scorers in Ligue 1 this year, a philosophy that sees the team in fifth having taken down Marseille, Lille and Monaco along the way. A side with one of the smallest budgets in the division is very much a case of ‘no I in team’ with eight different scorers in the past eight games for Lens. One certainty though is that PSG’s fullbacks for the night in Lens will be busy trying to deal with the endless energy of Lens wingbacks Przemysław Frankowski (4 goals, 4 assists) Jonathan Clauss (2 goals, 7 assists).

PSG’s record against Lens is one of their worst in Ligue 1 having lost over a third of their matches against Saturday’s rivals. The capital city visitors to one of the most raucous grounds in France are going to have chances galore on Saturday. But so are Lens – the focus of attention for PSG this weekend.

Lens vs. PSG - live on beIN SPORTS on Saturday at 2:55AM ET / 11:55AM PT

Bordeaux and Lyon in crisis club clash

The respective coaches of Bordeaux and Lyon promised an awful lot this season and have delivered very little. One of them might not have the chance to continue past this weekend.

Let’s start with Bordeaux, the host of Sunday’s round-closing game against Lyon. Vladimir Petkovic seemed to be quite the coaching coup over the summer with the veteran Bosnian-Swiss manager joining the club after a seven-year spell in charge of Switzerland where he took the team to the quarterfinals of Euro 2020. Bordeaux were aiming for midtable security this season but instead the team is suffering its worst start to the season since 1959-1960, in the relegation zone with just two wins from 16. “I still think I’m the man for this situation,” claimed Petkovic after Wednesday’s 5-2 hammering by Strasbourg, which sees Bordeaux having conceded 37 league goals this season.



Lyon’s Peter Bosz was another marquee appointment but his team is living a double life. In the Europa League, it has been glorious with Lyon winning five from five in their group. In Ligue 1? Troubling. Lyon are tenth in the standings with three defeats in the past five games. For a team with the quality of Lucas Paqueta, Houssem Aouar and Anthony Lopes in the side, it’s simply not good enough. The club’s bosses have been patient with Peter Bosz but L’Equipe points out that this patience will run out if they don’t see either the footballers signing up to the Dutch coach’s demands in terms of the style, or if Bosz himself is unwilling to adapt.

Something has to give in France’s wine country on Sunday in this crisis clash of the weekend. You can almost bottle the tension.

Bordeaux vs. Lyon – live on beIN SPORTS on Sunday at 2:35PM ET / 11:35AM PT

Unbreakable Marseille face France’s hottest properties

When Jorge Sampaoli arrived at Marseille, the prediction was that sparks were going to fly at one of Europe’s most tempestuous clubs. That’s very much been the case on the touchline where Sampaoli never stops being in the grills of referees and players – literally on occasions. But the Argentinean’s current Marseille team are extraordinarily disciplined having lost just two Ligue 1 games in the past 17 under Sampaoli, racking up eight clean sheets this season. “This is the version I love, this is the version we’ve built” beamed Sampaoli after Wednesday’s grinding 1-0 win at Nantes, the team’s fourth clean sheet in a row in Ligue 1.

Saturday’s opponents, Brest, in Ligue 1’s opening match of the weekend will have their work cut out for them. But this might be the team to breech Marseille’s defenses. Brest have won five Ligue 1 games this season. That might seem unremarkable but for the fact that those five wins have come from Brest’s last five games to put the Brittany side at the top of France’s form table.

Marseille vs. Brest – live on beIN XTRA for free on Saturday at 10:50AM ET / 7:50AM PT