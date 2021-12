Paris Saint-Germain scored in the final minutes of a game yet again to salvage a draw against Lens on the road.

Fofana broke the silence in the 62 minute but Wijnaldum in the second minute of stoppage time headed in a pass from Mbappé to level the game.

PSG stays in first place with a tally of 42 points, Lens is 5th with 27 points.

Lens 1-1 PSG