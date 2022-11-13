Weah and Jonathan David get a win with Lille before heading to Qatar 2022 November 13, 2022 16:55 9:47 min Lille returned to victory in Ligue 1 after beating Angers 1-0 at home on matchday 15. Ligue 1 Lille Angers -Latest Videos 9:47 min Weah and Jonathan David win before Qatar 2022 3:17 min Galtier had 'MNM' concerns 8:44 min Report: PSG 5-0 Auxerre 8:54 min Victory for Rennes as they beat Toulouse 2-1 9:47 min 0-7: Galatasaray demolish Basaksehir 8:57 min 2-1: Brilliant win from Lens against Clermont 8:15 min 1-2: Giresunspor beat Fenerbahce 11:30 min 1-1: Lyon against Nice ends in a draw 9:57 min 1-1: Trabzonspor draw against Ankarugucu 10:38 min Match day: Lyon vs. Nice live on beIN SPORTS