A new World Champion at PSG and an American eagle lands at Lyon as Ligue 1 returns

PSG are on the brink of returning to action with three big targets: win Ligue 1, remain invincible, and pick up the Champions League in May. However, the fate of these ambitions remain at the feet of the titanic trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and will depend heavily on the lingering effects of a wondrous World Cup.

PSG await the return of World Cup heroes



Alongside these three big targets, there are three big questions to be answered both on and after PSG's Ligue 1 return against Strasbourg on Wednesday 28th December at 3PM ET.

After a strength-sapping but ultimately glorious month for Messi (plus the celebrations) when will the World Cup winner be back in action and will he have the mental and physical fortitude to continue the formidable form that brought about seven Ligue 1 goals and 10 assists before the break?

How will the traumatic World Cup final loss impact Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hattrick in the final but to no avail?

Kylian Mbappe in Ligue 1

You put your mark in this World Cup with your talent. You can be proud. ❤️💙



🏆 #FromParisToQatar pic.twitter.com/9P5HlXsTRn — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 18, 2022



And what of Neymar? Brazil's exit in the quarterfinals to Croatia was a particularly rough one for a player who had hinted that the 2022 World Cup would be his last.

PSG's future both in Ligue 1 and the Champions League depends largely on the stability of the delicate ecosystem between these three players. Coach Christophe Galtier will find it hard to predict how durable it will be after the drama in Qatar.

Lens back in focus

The World Cup break could play an impact on Ligue 1's euro-for-euro most outstanding team of the season so far. Lens are restarting the campaign in second place, five points behind PSG but five points ahead of Rennes.

Lens in Ligue 1

Will the World Cup break have hampered a run of form that saw a five-match winning streak in Ligue 1, or allow a dynamic team to recharge its batteries in a charge for the league's second qualifying spot for next season's Champions League?

The pause in play should be a benefit to a high-octane Rennes side which has been in admirable form both in Ligue 1 and Europe and on a 17-match unbeaten streak. Both these two teams will need to hit the grass running to hold off a challenge from fourth-placed Marseille, who are still capable of greatness... and enormous wobblies.

Below the top five in Ligue 1, sit four teams who received a 'must do better' mark on their respective report cards. Ambitious Monaco are currently 14-points away from PSG at the top, an unacceptable gap for a project with lofty aims. A reshaped Lille are looking for a bit of consistency this season and will be reliant on the North American forward pair of Jonathan David and Timothy Weah.

The Eagle has landed at Lyon

Lyon... oh Lyon... once again the Ligue 1 giants are the division's under-performers when compared with the talent at their disposal. Laurent Blanc's side have failed to win seven of their nine Ligue 1 games played against Top 10 opponents. But, there is a huge shining light on the horizon. American businessman, John Textor, has just completed a buyout of the club through his Eagle Football group and an investment upwards of $100 million is possible in the winter transfer market.

Nice continue a battle for identity with returning coach Lucien Favre trying to mould a functioning side out of players he reportedly didn't choose.

At the other end of the table, next season's Ligue 1 will shrink in size to 18 teams which sees four relegation spots open this season (and no playoff reprieves) and just two moving up from Ligue 2. Incredibly, Strasbourg find themselves in the drop zone with just one win from 15 games this season, quite the turnaround from last year's admirable sixth-placed finish.

Ligue 1 returns on Wednesday 28th December with a full round of action over two days starting with the relegation six-pointer between Ajaccio and Angers at 8:55AM ET. And you can watch it all on beIN SPORTS.