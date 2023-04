Jonathan David is the fourth Lille player to score 20 goals in a single Ligue 1 season in the 21st century, after Moussa Sow (25 in 2010/11), Eden Hazard (20 in 2011/12), and Nicolas Pépé (22 in 2018/19). The Canadian striker has scored nine goals at home in the top-flight since the post-World Cup resumption, more than any other player in the top five European leagues.