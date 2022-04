Kevin Volland scored the go-ahead goal in the 57th minute to seal a Monaco victory 2-1 over Troyes in week 31 of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season.

Caio Henrique opened the score for Monaco in the 19th minute, before Ike Ugbo equalized it in the 39th.

Monaco is now sixth in the table fighting for those European slots with a 14-8-9 record, and 50 points. Troyes slid to 8-8-15 and 32 points, enough for 15th place on the table.