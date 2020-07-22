GOAL

The Ligue 1 club's manager has spoken on possible signings after qualifying for the Champions League

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas wants to reinforce his attacking options following a pair of defensive signings for the Ligue 1 side.

L'OM, who have qualified for the Champions League next season, have brought in centre backs Leonardo Balerdi and Alvaro Gonzalez, and now former Chelsea and Spurs boss Villas-Boas is turning his attention to the other end of the pitch.

He told La Provence: “We are still trying to finalise additional options: an attacker, and the arrival of a left sided player depends on the evolution of [Christopher] Rocchia.

"It depends on several things, his extension, the clubs that are interested in him and the options we can have in this transfer window. This transfer window is important because, last season, we were the team which used the fewest players for more than 200 minutes. Only sixteen."