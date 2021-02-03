Andre Villas-Boas, who has been suspended by Marseille following an explosive press conference on Tuesday, during which he offered the club his resignation, following the signing of Olivier Ntcham, a player he "said no to" in conversations with the board.

Leaving the team's training facility - which was the site of a violent supporter protest this past weekend - Villas-Boas offered a farewell to Marseille fans.

“I want to thank all of the supporters for their support. It was a magical year and a half, I am taking a lot of wonderful memories. It is a shame that things are ending in this way, but it is like that. I really liked it here, you have a very special love for your club, I have learned to love the club in the same way as you and I have always defended it.”