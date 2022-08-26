An Amazing game between Ajaccio and Lille today in Ligue 1.
Yusuf Yazici scored a stunning volley goal to make it 0-1 in the 17th minute.
SIMPLY PERFECTION! WHAT A STUNNING GOAL! 😱🤩🔥— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 26, 2022
0-1
🍿 Watch Ajaccio 🆚 Lille 🇫🇷 live NOW on beIN SPORTS 👇#Ligue1 | #ACALOSC pic.twitter.com/7tr2FqBPLd
Bamba scored the second one for Lille in the 43rd minute.
So the first half came to an end with a score of 0-2 for Lille.
Tiago Djalo scored the third in the 67th minute.
Ajaccio scored a brilliant header in the 84th minute to make it 1-3.
Lille received a penalty in the 90th minute and Jonathan David failed to score.
The game ended 1-3.