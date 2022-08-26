An Amazing game between Ajaccio and Lille today in Ligue 1.

Yusuf Yazici scored a stunning volley goal to make it 0-1 in the 17th minute.

SIMPLY PERFECTION! WHAT A STUNNING GOAL! 😱🤩🔥



0-1



Bamba scored the second one for Lille in the 43rd minute.

So the first half came to an end with a score of 0-2 for Lille.

Tiago Djalo scored the third in the 67th minute.

Ajaccio scored a brilliant header in the 84th minute to make it 1-3.

Lille received a penalty in the 90th minute and Jonathan David failed to score.

The game ended 1-3.