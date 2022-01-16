Under grabs an equalizer for Marseille January 16, 2022 22:20 1:23 min The Turkish player finds the net against Lille.This is what's coming next this weekend on beIN SPORTS channels Ligue 1 Lille Marseille -Latest Videos 1:23 min Under grabs an equalizer for Marseille 11:41 min Equatorial Guinea upsets Algeria with 1-0 win 3:39 min Orozco Fernandez scores for Equatorial Guinea 2:14 min Lille takes the lead from Botman's header 4:05 min Algeria faces Equatorial Guinea 11:38 min Hatayspor wins against Galatasaray in tight match 8:28 min Dembele scores and helps Lyon to get a win 13:11 min Incredible scenes with Sierra Leone late equalizer 2:10 min Lobjanidze with his second and fourth for Hataysp 11:06 min Two goals in two minutes gives Tunisia the win