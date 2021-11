Two goals within 7 minutes from Le Douaron turn around the result for Brest to take all the points on the road against Bordeaux.

Gregersen scored first for Girondins de Bordeaux at the end of the first half, but in the 59th and 66th minutes Le Douaron seized his opportunities and Brest came up winners in the match.

Brest jumps to 12th with 18 points while Bordeaux is 17th with 13 points.

Bordeaux 1-2 Brest

This is what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS!