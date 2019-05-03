Thomas Tuchel does not see any issues regarding his future at Paris Saint-Germain as he is as disappointed at the way the season has panned out as those above him.

PSG won Ligue 1 but have endured a dreadful end to the season, meaning they will finish the campaign with just one trophy.

MBAPPE HANDED THREE-MATCH BAN

Tuchel's men were stunned by Guingamp in the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-finals in January, before crashing out of the Champions League to Manchester United in the last 16.

Matters went from bad to worse last week when PSG, struggling to pick up results in the league, threw away a two-goal lead to lose the Coupe de France final on penalties to Rennes.

TUCHEL: 'OF COURSE I WANT TO CONTINUE!'

This run of results - including just one win in six in all competitions - has led to increased pressure on Tuchel, yet he believes everyone at the club is on the same page heading into a crucial transfer window.

"I always talk to the president and the sporting director," he told a news conference ahead of facing Nice. "They are not happy but that's normal because we're not happy either.

"They know we're doing our best to find a style, playing our game with a way of fighting on our best level.

TUCHEL BACKS NEYMAR AMID ALTERCATION CONTROVERSY

"It is absolutely necessary to recruit reliable players to rebuild this team and provide competition. Everybody at the club has the same opinion. We must now work on this."

Tuchel again pointed to a small squad and a tiring schedule as he addressed the media on Friday.

MARQUINHOS DEMANDS MORE FROM 'S***' PSG

But he acknowledged that PSG can still have no excuses if they draw the ire of the Parc des Princes fans on their return to south-west Paris, playing at home for the first time since the shoot-out defeat to Rennes.

"It is possible that there will be a reaction from supporters at the Parc," he said. "We lost a final after leading 2-0 - it was totally our fault. We have to accept these reactions."