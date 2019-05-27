Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris Saint-Germain after head coach Thomas Tuchel said he cannot guarantee the pair will remain at the Ligue 1 champions.

While Tuchel's future is secure following his new contract, former Barcelona star Neymar continues to be linked with a return to LaLiga, while top goalscorer Mbappe hinted he could be tempted by a "new project".

Tuchel was asked about Neymar and Mbappe at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday and the German boss told Sky Sports: "I am used to this. Now it is May, the stuff that I say now might not be true next month.

"Things are like they are, there is a lot of speculation which means we have a lot of quality and talent.

"My wish as a manager and as a coach is clear, I want all my players to stay at PSG and stay with our project. The work is not finished, it has just started.

"My wish is clear, but I can't promise as that would be naive and I don't want to be naive in this business."

World Cup winner Mbappe scored a Ligue 1-high 33 goals as PSG retained their crown, and 39 in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Neymar netted 15 league goals and 23 across all competitions for PSG – who lost in the Champions League last 16.