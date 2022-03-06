Troyes beat Bordeaux 2-0 at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium.

At 28 minutes into the first half, Troyes had a penalty in favor, after Issa Kaboré had suffered a foul in the box. Mama Baldé missed and wasted an excelent chance to score. However, goalkeeper Gaetan Poussin made an own goal and gave the visitors a chance to take the lead.

At the end of the game, at 87 minutes, there was another penalty for Troyes that Lebo Mothiba did convert into a goal.

The visitors managed to return to victory, since they had tied on the previos date against Olympique de Marseille. On the other side, Bordeaux remains in the last spots of Ligue 1.