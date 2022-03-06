Troyes beat Bordeaux 2-0 at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium.

28 minutes into the first half, Troyes had a penalty in favor, after Issa Kaboré suffered a foul in the box. Mama Baldé missed and wasted an excellent chance to score, but goalkeeper Gaetan Poussin made an own goal and gave the visitors a chance to take the lead.

Before the end of the game, at 87 minutes, there was another penalty for Troyes that Lebo Mothiba did convert into a goal.

The visitors managed to return to victory after tying on the previous round against Olympique de Marseille. On the other side, Bordeaux remain in the last spots of Ligue 1.