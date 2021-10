Despite an early goal from Yunis Abdelhamid 5 minutes into the game, Troyes was able to turn the result around and leave Reims with all 3 points.

Goals from Mama Baldé and Xavier Chavalerin secured the comeback win for the visitors.

With this win, Troyes leapfrogged today's rivals to the 15th place with 12 points, one more than Reims, in the 16th place.

Reims 1-2 Troyes

