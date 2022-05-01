Sunday’s first Ligue 1 game was held between ESTAC Troyes and Lille OSC. Astonishingly, Troyes won against Lille 3-0 after receiving 3 penalties in the whole game. The first penalty was given in the 43rd minute, and Tardieu opened the score. Only a few minutes into the second half, Ugbo, scored the second penalty. In the end, Tardieu scored the second one and also a penalty.
The game ended in a dramatic 3-0 in favor of Troyes.
Game insights:
- Lille are the first team to receive two red cards and also concede three penalties in the same Ligue 1 game over the last 30 years.
- Lille are the first titleholder to lose by a margin of three goals against a promoted team in Ligue 1 since Nantes at Montpellier in April 2002 (0-3).
- Troyes have won nine of their 35 Ligue 1 2021/22 games (D9 L17), the highest tally equaled at this stage in their history in a 20-club league (with 2017/18).
- Lille have 51 points after 35 games in Ligue 1 2021/22, the lowest tally equaled for a titleholder at this stage in a 20-club league, along with Monaco in 1982/83 (6th at the end), Paris in 1986/87 (7th), Nantes in 1995/96 (7th) and Montpellier in 2012/13 (9th).
- Troyes have won only their second game against a Ligue 1 titleholder in the 21st century (in 17 games – D5 L10), after 4 February 2007 against Lyon (1-0).
- Troyes have scored three penalties in the same Ligue 1 game for the first time in their history. It is the first team to achieve this performance since Toulon against Nancy in January 1992.
- Lille have collected two reds before the 70th minute of the same Ligue 1 game for the second time in the last 30 years, after 5 April 2014 against Toulouse.
- Troyes midfielder Florian Tardieu has been involved in three goals in his last five Ligue 1 games (2 goals, 1 assist), after being decisive only once in his first 22 (1 assist). He has scored eight of his 10 penalties taken in the league (Ligue 1 + Ligue 2).