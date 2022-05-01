Sunday’s first Ligue 1 game was held between ESTAC Troyes and Lille OSC. Astonishingly, Troyes won against Lille 3-0 after receiving 3 penalties in the whole game. The first penalty was given in the 43rd minute, and Tardieu opened the score. Only a few minutes into the second half, Ugbo, scored the second penalty. In the end, Tardieu scored the second one and also a penalty.

The game ended in a dramatic 3-0 in favor of Troyes.

Game insights: