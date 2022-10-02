Troyes draw 2-2 at home with Reims October 2, 2022 18:20 10:29 min A goal in the last minute by Ecuadorian Jackson Porozo prevented Reims from winning and gave Troyes a point at the Stade de l'Aube (2-2), on matchday 9 of Ligue 1. Ligue 1 Troyes Reims -Latest Videos 8:43 min Ben Yedder shines with a hat-trick in Monaco's win 10:29 min Troyes draw 2-2 at home with Reims 9:06 min Lorient continue their winning streak and are 3rd 8:24 min Clermont win 1-3 on their visit to Ajaccio 12:01 min Toulouse come back to beat Montpellier 3:13 min Ligue 1 match suspended after tear gas incident 7:25 min Auxerre draw 1-1 at home with Brest 0:40 min Courtois out injured for Madrid 0:48 min City will be fine after I go - Pep 0:23 min Man City to offer new Haaland deal