Troyes are officially relegated to Ligue 2 May 14, 2023 16:58 10:55 min Troyes' fate has been sealed as they faced a resounding 4-0 defeat against Rennes. The loss confirms their relegation to Ligue 2 for the upcoming season, joining Ajaccio and Angers in the second division. Ligue 1 Rennes Troyes -Latest Videos 12:22 min Senegal Book Their Place in the AFCON U17 Final 14:47 min Remco Evenepoel wins Stage 9 8:09 min Late Drama between Montpellier and Lorient 8:06 min Brest Secure Crucial 1-0 Victory over Auxerre 10:55 min Troyes are relegated to Ligue 2 9:05 min Devastating Blow to Lyon's European Hopes 9:04 min Wydad AC and Mamelodi Sundowns draw (0-0) 2:59 min Mbappé's brace with a stunning goal included! 13:56 min Mbappé nets a double and PSG crush Ajaccio 8:11 min Strasbourg move away from relegation