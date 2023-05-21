In an intense match on match day 36 of Ligue 1, Troyes and Strasbourg fought tooth and nail, ultimately settling for a hard-fought 1-1 draw. The game was characterized by its competitiveness, as both teams displayed their determination to claim victory. However, the match took a dramatic turn when each team received a red card, resulting in both Troyes and Strasbourg finishing the game with ten men. Despite the numerical disadvantage, both sides continued to push forward, showcasing their resilience and fighting spirit. In the end, the teams had to settle for a share of the points, leaving the spectators on the edge of their seats throughout the thrilling encounter.