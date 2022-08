Today Strasbourg visited Auxerre to dispute a great Saturday football game.

Auxerre took the lead in the 29th minute after a top-class finish.

AUXERRE TAKE THE LEAD! 👊 Top class finish! 🎯



1-0



👉 Enjoy Auxerre - Strasbourg 🇫🇷 live NOW on beIN SPORTS 👇#AJARCSA / #Ligue1 pic.twitter.com/aNqR1eFXz4 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 27, 2022

The first half came to an end with a score of 1-0.

The second half was sadly goalless.

The game ended 1-0 for Auxerre.