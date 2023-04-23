Toulouse managed a narrow 1-0 victory over Lorient on Ligue 1's Matchday 32, with Moroccan forward Zakaria Aboukhlal scoring the decisive goal in the 68th minute, assisted by Fares Chaibi. The win proved vital for Toulouse, who improved their record to 12 wins, 5 draws, and 15 losses, amassing 41 points and securing 12th place in the league standings. Lorient is in 11th place with a 12-9-11 record and 45 points.

Lorient's recent form has been a cause for concern, as they have failed to win any of their last five games in Ligue 1. Their last longer winless streak occurred between 15th October 2022 and 29th December 2022, when they went six games without a win.

In contrast, Toulouse's goal-scoring form has been a bright spot in their recent performances. They have found the back of the net in their last four Ligue 1 matches, their longest scoring run in the competition since a streak of 10 games between 12th November 2022 and 19th February 2023.

During their recent four-game scoring run, Toulouse has managed to score five goals, showcasing their attacking prowess and providing a solid foundation for their push up the league table.