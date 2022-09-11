Toulouse end their negative streak by beating Reims at home September 11, 2022 17:04 8:09 min Toulouse got their first win of the season at home after beating Reims by 1-0 in Matchday 7 of Ligue 1. Toulouse Ligue 1 Reims -Latest Videos 10:12 min Lorient beat Nantes 3-2 in an exciting match 3:01 min Andy Delort's incredible bicycle kick golazo 8:09 min Toulouse end their negative streak with a win 8:09 min Ajaccio continue their winless streak 8:58 min Goalless draw between Strasbourg and Clermont 8:16 min Marseille continue their winning streak in Ligue 1 1:23 min Fantastic Neymar goal with amazing Messi assist 8:38 min PSG win thanks to a Neymar goal 13:29 min Al Hilal win the Lusail Super Cup Final 0:28 min Benzema could be back for derby