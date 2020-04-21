Top 50 Goals: Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani April 21, 2020 21:20 22:09 min Relive the Top 50 goals of PSG's attacking trio Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe PSG Soccer Neymar Edinson Cavani Ligue 1 Highlights Kylian Mbappe -Latest Videos 22:09 min Top 50 Goals: Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani 4:02 min Sancho to Man United Makes Sense - Gary Bailey 25:12 min Sports Burst - Downsizing Madrid's Stadium 3:16 min Report: Real Madrid Weigh Approach For Alaba 22:47 min 500 Great Goals: Part 4 21:48 min 500 Great Goals: Part 3 0:53 min Report: Mane Open To Real Madrid Move 7:11 min Report: US Soccer Approved For Government Loan 1:24 min Report: Manchester United Eye Joao Felix 9:47 min Matt Turner: I Fully Expect Further Delays