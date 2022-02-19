Lille forward Timothy Weah hopes to play for Milan in the future because it is part of his "family history".

Weah's father George spent five seasons at Milan in the 1990s, winning two Serie A titles and becoming the first – and still only – African player to win the Ballon d'Or.

The 21-year-old would love to emulate his dad and represent the Rossoneri, though he insists his primary concern is to impress for Ligue 1 champions Lille.

"Of course I am focused on Lille, but it has always been my ambition to one day play in a great league like Serie A and, in particular, for a big club like Milan, which is part of my family history after all," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport's Sportweek.

"[My dad] never talks about it openly, but when I was a child, there was the idea of playing for the Rossoneri's youth teams. Things went differently, but maybe I'll arrive at Milan anyway.

"Things go so fast in football, and you never know."

United States international Weah has scored just five goals in 64 appearances in all competitions for Lille since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain – another of his father's former clubs – in June 2019.

Weah has failed to score in Ligue 1 this season, despite making 19 appearances and starting 10 games. He has supplied three assists, but has only had three efforts on target.

His Lille team-mate Jonathan Bamba is the only forward to have made more Ligue 1 starts (18) without finding the net in 2021-22.