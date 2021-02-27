Thomas Delaine Gets Equalizer For Metz February 27, 2021 14:33 0:58 min Thomas Delaine gets the equalizer for Metz to make it now 1-1 between them and Bordeaux. Ligue 1 Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Metz Bordeaux -Latest Videos 1:00 min Samuel Kalu Scores Opening Goal For Bordeaux 0:31 min LeBron James: "I Will Never Shut Up" 11:44 min Even Stevens Between Levante And Athletic Club 9:57 min Nice Top Rennes In Back-And-Forth Battle 3:40 min Get To Know The Barcelona Presidential Candidates 4:53 min Marseille Appoint Jorge Sampaoli 1:01 min Daniliuc Restores Nice Lead Over Rennes 1:04 min Raul Garcia Converts Penalty To Make It 1-1 12:20 min AFCON U20: Gambia Dominate Cent. African Republic 1:10 min Terrier Blast Brings Rennes Level With Nice