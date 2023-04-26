Paris Saint-Germain is close to consolidating as the champion in France, and during this time, Lionel Messi could take another record away from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Découvrez les plus belles photos de la séance d'entraînement des Parisiens de ce mercredi ! ⚽️ — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) April 26, 2023

With a goal against Lorient in Round 33, the Argentine superstar would reach 496 goals in the five major European leagues, knowing that he scored 474 in La Liga and has 21 so far in Ligue 1.

This goal will allow him to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays in Saudi Arabia and cannot do anything to prevent or continue in the dispute for this record.

Finally, the Top 3 is completed by Jimmy Greaves, who scored 366 goals in his career with teams such as Chelsea, AC Milan, Tottenham, and West Ham United.

Another factor to consider is that the Portuguese footballer reached 495 goals in 626 matches, while Messi only needed 573 matches. Messi aims to become the sole holder of this record against Lorient, a game that you can enjoy on beIN SPORTS.