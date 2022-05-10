The Moment: Tchouameni over Lille May 10, 2022 23:56 1:55 min Watch Tchouameni's great performance over Lille in week 36 of Ligue 1 Aurelien Tchouameni -Latest Videos 3:37 min Watch: Extra Time of week 36 1:55 min The Moment: Tchouameni over Lille 8:57 min Watch: All the Highlights from Ligue 1 week 36 2:03 min Watch: Top saves of week 36 of Ligue 1 5:21 min Watch: All goals of week 36 of Ligue 1 2:22 min Watch: Top goals of week 36 of Ligue 1 10:01 min Kaemna claims fourth Giro stage 1:00 min UEFA approves new CL format 0:30 min Haaland to join Manchester City 6:10 min Salah: "It's time for revenge"